Pregnant woman killed in Columbia, Maryland; baby in critical condition

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was 28 weeks pregnant and required to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she later on passed away, the declaration checks out.

Physicians at the healthcare facility provided the baby, who was reported in critical condition, HCPD stated.

Police stated several bullets were fired from outdoors into your home, among them strikingAhmad No one else was hurt.

Several unassociated individuals live in your home. Detectives are examining whether anybody there was targeted, the declaration stated.