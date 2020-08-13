Pregnant Vanessa Morgan Posts Ultrasound Update Of Her ‘Lil Kicker’ Amid Michael Kopech Divorce!

Vanessa Morgan couldn’t wait to update fans on her pregnancy following two weeks of near radio silence on social media!

As you probably recall, after the Riverdale star announced she was expecting at the end of July, it was revealed days later that her husband of five months, Michael Kopech, had filed for divorce. Since then, the actress has been quiet on her Instagram, and only recently, has she returned to her Twitter.

Thankfully, her most recent post on the social media platform was all good news! Uploading a photo from her latest ultrasound on Wednesday, Vanessa tweeted about her growing boy! She wrote:

“He’s a lil kicker #bigfoot”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

The 28-year-old, who appears to be four months pregnant, has yet to address her split from the White Sox baseball player, but it has been confirmed he is the father. Still, she already seemed to hint she would be raising their baby boy on her own back when she shared her pregnancy news with the world.

On July 24, she took to her Instagram account with photos from her gender reveal where Kopech was noticeably absent. And even in the caption, Morgan…