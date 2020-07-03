Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In New Selfie!

There she is!

Stassi Schroeder has been keeping a somewhat low social networking profile from the time her swift and just firing from Vanderpump Rules in mid-June over her past racist actions. The reality TV star has only briefly surfaced to announce she is expecting her first child (it’s a woman!) with fiancé Beau Clark. However, on Thursday night she hopped on line once again to talk about a brand new look at her growing baby bump!

In Stassi’s new photo shared via her Instagram Story, she actually is seen posing in the mirror while wearing a fitted black dress, white sneakers, and holding her belly showing off its size. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

As we reported, the Next Level Basic author’s rep Steve Honig confirmed the pregnancy news and unmasked the baby’s due date last month, telling Us Weekly:

“Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents.”

It appears this next chapter of parenthood may be the only type of updates we’ll be receiving from the embattled starlet anytime soon!

The announcement came soon after Schroeder and her VPR co-star Kristen Doute were fired both from Lisa Vanderpump‘s hit series after past racist remarks towards former cast member Faith Stowers resurfaced. The women falsely reported Stowers to the police in 2018 for a theft she failed to commit (so f**ked up!) and reportedly tormented her for an affair involving Jax Taylor while he was dating then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

While the ladies have on average feuded on-and-off for decades, their beef recently took a backseat to their shared public shame:

“Stassi and Kristen have been talking more and more and while they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another.”

Meanwhile, their costar Scheana Shay recently spoke out saying the cast hasn’t shown much support after sharing the difficult news of her recent miscarriage and added it’s been difficult to see all of them rally around Schroeder during this time period.

Wishing Scheana a lot of love, strength, and a much better circle of friends! As for Stassi, keep bumping right along, gurl!

