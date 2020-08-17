Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reunites With Vanderpump Rules Cast After They ‘All Tested Negative For COVID’

Expectant moms and dads Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark marched for a little enjoyable in the sun over the weekend!

The 32-year-old truth TELEVISION star, her fiancé, and numerous of their old Vanderpump Rules co-stars reunited on a houseboat in Nevada, recording their fast trip on social networks for their countless fans to see. The public trip comes simply 2 months after Schroeder was release from the Bravo series over resurfaced racially inspired actions versus cast member Faith Stowers.

Related: Vanderpump Rules‘ Scheana Shay Weighs In On Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Drama!

The group consisted of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and her fiancé, Randall Emmett — however no indication of apparently avoided co-star Scheana Shay or Kristen Doute, who likewise got the axe with Schroeder back inJune Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were likewise consisted of in the shootings after their old racist tweets were found, however certainly those 2 newbies weren’t on board with this journey filled with OG’s!

Clark shared how grateful he was for the trip on Lake Mead, captioning a photo of himself in the boat’s chauffeur seat with:

“I needed this. (WE ALL TESTED NEGATIVE FOR COVID AND ARE QUARANTINED ALONE ON A HOUSEBOAT)”

Good to understand the team took needed preventative measures to take pleasure in …