Pregnant Sophie Turner Claps Back At Commenter Over Black Lives Matter Protests: ‘This Is About Changing The System’

Sophie Turner is taking a stand on her platform.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old shared photos and a video to Instagram from a Black Lives Matter protest she attended with her husband Joe Jonas, but was forced to clap straight back at a particular hater in the comments section.

Along with the carousel, the Game of Thrones star wrote:

“No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter”

Many followers and fans stood in agreement with Sophie’s post, leaving encouraging comments for the momma-to-be, but one left an even more critical message. Seemingly discussing the four policemen who were fired and arrested following George Floyd‘s death in Minneapolis, the critic wrote: