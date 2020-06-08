Pregnant Sophie Turner Claps Back At Commenter Over Black Lives Matter Protests: ‘This Is About Changing The System’

Sophie Turner is taking a stand on her platform.
On Saturday, the 24-year-old shared photos and a video to Instagram from a Black Lives Matter protest she attended with her husband Joe Jonas, but was forced to clap straight back at a particular hater in the comments section.
Along with the carousel, the Game of Thrones star wrote:
“No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter”
Many followers and fans stood in agreement with Sophie’s post, leaving encouraging comments for the momma-to-be, but one left an even more critical message. Seemingly discussing the four policemen who were fired and arrested following George Floyd‘s death in Minneapolis, the critic wrote:
“I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?”
In a now-deleted comment, which was captured by fan accounts, the Sansa Stark portrayer responded:
“this isn’t just about those 4 cops,this really is about Breonna Taylor, this really is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black individuals have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years. This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that people are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”
Ch-ch-check out her post (below):
Although Turner has yet to formally announce her very own pregnancy publicly, she does feel strongly about the police brutality of pregnant women. Recently, a California woman, Emerald Black, filed a lawsuit contrary to the police, alleging that while pregnant a year ago she was pulled over and officers “stomped on her stomach,” causing her to miscarry.
Mrs. Joe Jonas wrote on her behalf IG Story:
“Swipe up to sign the petition calling for a study into the cops responsible.”
A day or two earlier, she also spoke out on Insta about being against racial injustice:
“My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with those speaking out against racism and fighting for justice and equality. Silence is not an option.”
Before listing IG accounts for a few Black authors and activists, she added:
“While my voice is not one that needs to be heard, I want to highlight some of those we should listen to”
Thank you for making use of your platform once and for all, Soph!
