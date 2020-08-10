Pregnant Meghan McCain reveals why she still isn’t sharing pics of her baby bump: ‘Intensely protective’

“I’m sorry I’m still not sharing pics of my baby bump– there are a lot of vicious things blogged about me in journalism on a nearly constant/daily basis,” McCain, 35, started.

MEGHAN MCCAIN CALLS OUT ‘THE VIEW’ FOR SLIGHTING REPUBLICANS IN OPENING

She continued: “Normally I simply let it go due to the fact that it includes the area of being an outspoken conservative lady on TELEVISION– however I’ve felt extremely protective and personal over this time in my life and the personal privacy of my kid.

“I hope all the wonderful people who are so supportive and kind understand!” McCain concluded.

“The View” co-host later on shared a little information about her life with her other half, Ben Domenech, as they get ready for the arrival of their baby.

MEGHAN MCCAIN ANNOUNCES SHE’S PREGNANT, SAYS SHE’LL APPEAR ON ‘THE VIEW’ VIA SATELLITE

“The nesting phase of pregnancy is NO joke,” McCain composed. “Pray for my other half and the quantity of boxes he’s needed to open in the previous couple of weeks”

McCain revealed by means of social networks in March that she was anticipating a kid.

In May, she initially discussed that she wasn’t going to reveal photos or share information about her pregnancy due to the fact that of the gruesome remarks she’s gotten about her late dad, U.S. Sen. John McCain.

MEGHAN MCCAIN RETURNS TO ‘VIEW,’ DISCUSSES RECENTLY ANNOUNCED PREGNANCY