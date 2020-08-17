Pregnant Katy Perry Shares Sneak Peak Of Daughter’s Adorable Nursery! LOOK!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s child woman is practically here!

The pregnant Never Worn White vocalist’s summertime due date is quick approaching and on Sunday, she provided fans a special preview at the stunning nursery created for her child. Before you ask, yes, it’s simply as girly and whimsical as you may get out of the 35-year-old pop star!

She excitedly informed audiences enjoying her Smile Sunday weekly live stream program:

“Hey everyone, I’m going to show you my baby room — just a little sneak peek!”

From there, Katy Kat got her laptop computer and panned the bed room’s womanly pink design, highlighting accents like a relaxing chair, hexagon-shaped lighting fixtures, stunning drapes, a fully-stocked altering table, and obviously– a little white baby crib positioned versus a wall in the center of the space! The expectant mother almost screeched speaking about all of the adorable child clothing she has awaiting her very first kid. She stated:

“So I have some little clothes on the wall!”

The I Kissed A Girl songstress then held up a sweet cherry printed onesie, which included a nod to her 2008 lyric, “the taste of her cherry ChapStick.” Perry and Bloom’s child will not need to think what her mother’s greatest …