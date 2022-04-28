Unibank offers “Preferential Mortgage” loan, which allows refinancing the existing loan. “Preferential mortgage” is aimed at improving lending conditions and reducing the credit burden.

The loan is provided in AMD or USD, respectively, for up to 120 և 240 months. The amount is from 5 million to 100 million AMD or from 10,000 to 200,000 dollars.

The annual interest rate on the “Preferential Mortgage” loan is 13.75% in case of AMD 75 8.75% in case of USD.

Unibank is controlled by the Central Bank of Armenia.

Information center: + 374 10 59 55 55