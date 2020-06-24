Preethi Reddy was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend Harshwardhan Narde, coroner finds

A young dentist was stabbed to death in a hotel bathroom by her jealous ex-lover who then stuffed her body in to a suitcase, a coroner has ruled.

Preethi Reddy, 32, was murdered by Harshwardhan Narde, 34, on March 3, 2019, after telling him she was moving away to marry another man.

Deputy Coroner Carmel Forbes ruled Dr Reddy died at the Swissotel in Sydney’s CBD from blunt force trauma and stab wounds to the top and right back.

‘Far too often we see women killed by current or former partners,’ she told the NSW Coroner’s Court in Lidcombe on Wednesday.

‘Dr Reddy was with Dr Narde that night trying to be compassionate and understanding towards him and trying to give him closure on their ended relationship.’

Preethi Reddy, 32, (pictured) was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, fellow dentist Harshwardhan Narde, 34, on March 3, 2019

Narde and Dr Reddy spent four years in a tumultuous on-again off-again relationship starting in 2014, but had split up for good annually earlier.

Days prior to the murder, Narde told an acquaintance that the girl that he loved was ‘Preethi’ and she was going to get married to somebody else.

Dr Reddy told friends she was moving to Melbourne to be with her new boyfriend whom she hoped to marry, and met with Narde one final time to simply tell him.

Enraged, Narde bashed and stabbed her to death in the ensuite bathroom, stuffed her human anatomy into a suitcase, and dumped it in the boot of her very own car.

The following day he deliberately drove his BMW in to a truck on a highway north of Sydney, dying in a fiery crash.

‘I am satisfied that Dr Narde took her life in the toilet of the hotel room some time after her last call to her new partner,’ Ms Forbes told the court.

‘Dr Narde’s actions subsequent to that time are consistent with him attempting to conceal his heinous act.’

Narde and Dr Reddy spent five years in a tumultuous on-again off-again relationship starting in 2014, but had broken up once and for all a year earlier

Narde and Dr Reddy were attending exactly the same dental conference in St Leonards on March 1-2 last year, having not seen each other for months.

They had dinner at Ravvi’s Cumin Indian restaurant in nearby Crows Nest on March 2, where in fact the owner observed them and told the inquest they didn’t appear to be a couple.

‘There was no happiness or laughter between them. He observed Dr Reddy to be seated with closed gestures and her arms crossed,’ Ms Forbes said.

‘It appeared to him they entered the restaurant to talk as opposed to eat.’

About 10.16pm Dr Reddy taken care of the meal with her credit card and talked more by Dr Reddy’s car in the automobile park

CCTV showed Narde extend his arms toward Dr Reddy, then give her a shove when she recoiled and took a step back, causing her to stumble.

After two hours of conversation in the car park, Narde managed to convince her to come to his room at the Swissotel in the Sydney CBD.

It was a desperate attempt by Narde to convince her to give their relationship another take to, but that he was alternatively told of her plans to move to Melbourne.

Dr Reddy was next seen on CCTV buying two bottles of water from a McDonald’s in The Strand Arcade in the CBD about 2.15am on March 3.

The pair finally got to the hotel room at 3.06am, Dr Reddy carrying a little backpack and Narde a carry-on suitcase.

At 10.57am she spoke to her family by phone, saying she was getting a late breakfast and would be home in several hours.

‘How are you dad? I’m just charging my phone, then I’m going to acquire some breakfast and come home,’ she shared with her father Narasimha Reddy.

Harshwardhan Narde (pictured) died in a fiery crash on the New England Highway in NSW on Monday, a day after Preethi Reddy, 32, vanished from Sydney’s CBD

Dr Reddy was stabbed to death in Narde’s room at the Swissotel in the Sydney CBD. He then stuffed her in a suitcase and got an unwitting porter to help him load it into the boot of her car

Dr Reddy then called her new boyfriend at 11.06am and told him she was with friends the night time before and her phone ran out of battery.

She told him that she loved him.

It was as yet not known if Narde overheard this call, which may have fuelled his rage.

The last activity on her cellular phone was in the Sydney CBD at 2.41pm. Ms Forbes noted that did not mean she was using her phone, exactly that it was near the hotel.

Narde was seen leaving the hotel at 1.15pm. He then ate at a food court and went buying items to cover up his crime.

CCTV returning to the Swissotel captured him carrying bags of cleaning services and products including bleach, gloves, and absorbent paper towel.

He then went to Myer, nearby to his hotel, to buy the large suitcase Dr Reddy’s human anatomy would later be present in.

Dr Reddy was never seen leaving the hotel room.

Narde did such a thorough job of cleaning the toilet that staff did not suspect anything untoward, until police asked to be allowed in to investigate.

Forensic officers using blood detecting equipment then uncovered what choose to go on in the bathroom.

At 4.43pm, Narde took the suitcase containing her human anatomy downstairs to the hotel lobby and left it there while he got the valet to fetch her car.

Narde asked for help from the hotel porter to lift the suitcase into the boot, telling them it was heavy from all the ‘shopping’ that he had bought.

Dr Reddy was last seen alive on CCTV waiting in line at McDonald’s in The Strand Arcade, off George Street, about 2.15am on Sunday

From there that he drove the grey Volkswagen Golf to Kingsford, about 7km to the south, parked it on quiet Strachan Lane, and walked away.

Police believe he chose the street because he was acquainted with the area from when that he lived in Sydney and knew many cars were parked onto it so it wouldn’t stand out.

Narde then walked to Kingsford Discount Shopand borrowed an employee’s phone to call a taxi. He arrived at Sydney Airport at 6.17pm.

He tried to buy a plane ticket right back to Tamworth but couldn’t get a flight, so that he hired a vehicle and drove 400km north to his home in Tamworth in the NSW Hunter region.

About 5.30am on Monday, when Dr Reddy hadn’t came back home, an in depth friend sent frantic messages to Narde to see if he previously heard from her.

‘Hey I spoke to her personally on Saturday evening… she said [that she was going] home,’ he replied in the texts obtained by Daily Mail Australia.

Dr Reddy’s friend wrote right back: ‘Maybe she’s sleeping somewhere’ – to which Narde eerily replied ‘maybe’.

Narde then told the friend he previously spoken with Dr Reddy’s sister Nithya and your family was worried sick, but said he had no idea where she may be.

‘I don’t know what to say, we spoke after a month or two, a gap of over 4/5 months… I just woke up and looking at this,’ that he wrote.

When the friend said she was scared Narde replied: ‘I feel disturbed as well… am sitting at one place for the last 30 minutes.’

About 5.30am on Monday when Dr Reddy hadn’t returned home, a close friend sent frantic messages to Narde to see if he’d heard from her

Narde then told her had spoken with Dr Reddy’s sister Nithya and your family was worried sick, but said he had no idea where she may possibly be

At the same time frame, Narde was misleading Dr Reddy’s own family by playing dumb to her sister Nithya about where she was.

He had missed two calls on Sunday night but finally called her back at 3am or 4am on the Monday morning, sounding oddly calm about his vanished ex.

Narde called Nithya four more times over the next 12 hours, sounding increasingly unhinged with conflicting stories about Dr Reddy’s last hours

TIMELINE TO MURDER Saturday, March 2 7pm: Preethi Reddy leaves a dental convention in St Leonards on Sydney’s north shore and talked with her ex-boyfriend Harshwardhan Narde. The pair had dinner at an Indian restaurant in Crows Nest later that night prior to going to his room at the Swissotel in Sydney’s CBD. Sunday, March 3 2.15am: Dr Reddy is observed at a McDonald’s on George Street in the Sydney CBD. 10.47am: Dr Reddy last spoke to her family, telling them she in the offing to head home in a few hours after having a late break fast. She called her new boyfriend right after and told him she loved him. 1.15pm: Narde is observed buying a suitcase and cleaning products to cover up the murder 2.41pm: Dr Reddy’s phone was last active according to mobile data. 4.43pm: Narde leaves the hotel, gets a porter to load the suitcase in to Dr Reddy’s car, and dumps the automobile in a quiet street. 6.17pm: Narde tries to fly right back to Tamworth but instead rents a car and drives home. Dr Reddy’s family reported her missing later that night and tried in vain to call Narde. Monday, March 4 5.30am: Narde replied to frantic texting from a friend about Dr Reddy, denying he knew where she was. He also spoke to Dr Reddy’s family and told them he did not know where she was. 11.20am: Narde goes to his local police station and tells them they had dinner then she went home 9.43pm: Narde died after deliberately driving his BMW head-on into a truck. Tuesday, March 5 9.19pm: Dr Reddy’s body is located stuffed in the suitcase in the boot of her grey Volkswagen Golf on a street in Kingsford.

‘I didn’t inform you the full truth, we did have dinner last night,’ he finally admitted to her about 10,30am.

Nithya told him to produce a statement to police by what that he knew, in case that would help in finding her.

But neither Nithya nor Dr Reddy’s new boyfriend suspected that he could be involved – that he was too insistent on finding her and was full of suggestions.

This was all an effort to send her friends and family on a wild goose chase and obscure his involvement – he knew in which she was.

Dr Reddy was already dead.

Narde made two statements to police, saying they had dinner on the night time of March 2, then she dropped him off in Crows Nest and went home.

He told the officers in Tamworth that Dr Reddy called him ‘out of the blue’ the week-end before the conference.

In reality, He called Dr Reddy multiple times in February before she answered on February 24 plus they talked for four hours.

He later told officers that he stayed at a backpackers hostel that night and paid cash.

With the net closing in, about 9.43pm on the Monday evening he deliberately drove his BMW into the path of a semi-trailer and killed himself.

‘Dr Narde put his high beams on and accelerated towards the truck. I accept… this was a deliberate act by Dr Narde to end his life,’ Ms Forbes said.

The 49-year-old driver of the truck was able to pull himself free before his semi-trailer burst into flames.

Narde’s brother Dr Alok Narde claimed his brother seemed ‘composed’ during a three-minute phone call with a friend just moments before the crash.

‘He concluded the conversation assuring the friend that he is dropping his plan to go to Sydney and returning home,’ the brother said at the time.

‘He was still composed even after day-long grill [by police] and conscious enough to follow traffic sense and rules such as for instance stopping vehicle prior to taking a call.’

It would be still another almost 24 hours until a frantic search found Dr Reddy’s car about 9.19pm on March 5, and the grim discovery was made.

Narde is believed to have stabbed Dr Reddy to death in a jealous rage after she told him they had no future as a couple.

‘The intention of their conversation was that she actually just wanted him to proceed because she had,’ police told Daily Mail Australia at that time.

A close friend of Dr Reddy suspected Narde ‘snapped’ once they had dinner on the Sunday night and learned of her plans to move on with her new boyfriend.

They believed Dr Reddy agreed to have dinner with Narde to gently ‘tell him it was over forever and that he needed to move on’.

‘I wish she never felt sorry for him, she was too nice,’ Dr Reddy’s friend told Daily Mail Australia.

‘She saw him depressed and blamed herself and thought one dinner won’t harm me. And the dinner dragged on and on.’

Ms Forbes agreed with this specific interpretation of events in her finding.

Narde’s brother Dr Alok Narde (pictured together) claimed his brother seemed ‘composed’ during a three-minute phone call with a friend just 15 minutes before the crash

With the internet closing in, about 9.43pm on the Monday evening Narde deliberately drove his BMW into the path of a semi-trailer and killed himself

Friends said Narde had shared with her he wanted to open his own practice in Sydney to be with her, but Dr Reddy told him she was moving to Melbourne where her new boyfriend lived.

Texts exchanged between Ms Reddy and her friend showed she was excited to move to Melbourne, and was even trying to find jobs there.

‘I love him so much, I can’t watch for you to meet him,’ she wrote in December after having a trip to visit her boyfriend in Melbourne.

‘I wanna get married, I can’t wait.’

However, while madly in love and moving forward with her life, Dr Reddy still couldn’t completely cast her old flame aside.

‘I’m so glad you finally dumped [Narde] and moved ahead,’ the friend wrote, but Dr Reddy replied ‘you make me appear to be such a bitch’.

It followed a tumultuous five-year relationship that ended once and for all in 2018, after which Dr Reddy started dating her new boyfriend that November.

Dr Reddy immigrated to Australia with her family from India in 1996 when she was nine, and returned to her country of birth to study dentistry.

She met Narde, a fellow dentist, in 2014 during a bridging course plus they starting dating before the course was over.

During their whole relationship, Narde never met Dr Reddy’s father and only met her mother once. They never lived together.

Nithya told the inquest her sister was ‘not her bubbly self… Dr Narde was was never as confident as Dr Reddy and that he relied on her behalf socially and emotionally’.

The couple were on-again off-again from 2015 after having a fight, and Narde was living and working in Tamworth.

Weeks before her 30th birthday in October 2016 that year, while they were ‘on a break’, Narde was contacting her friends trying to organise her party.

Ms Reddy in the course of time opted to not simply tell him about her celebration at a restaurant in Coogee because she didn’t want her friends to know they were seeing each other.

‘He was always forcing things, even if they weren’t a couple, and she’d accompany it even though she just wanted to be friends,’ the friend said.

Ms Reddy opted to not tell Narde about her 30th birthday celebration at a restaurant in Coogee because she didn’t want her friends to know they were seeing each other again

Dr Reddy (third from left) felt so awkward about finally breaking up with Narde (third from right) in early 2018 breakup that she hung out with him at last year’s conference in March

Dr Reddy (right) left a dental conference, where she was learning about dental implants, about 7pm before she went to dinner with Narde

By 2017, Dr Reddy decided to provide the relationship still another try and spent a lot of time in Tamworth, in NSW’s Upper Hunter region, where Narde worked.

‘Harsh kept complaining that she was not trying to get a job in Tamworth and blamed her for everything wrong with the partnership,’ the friend said.

‘He was very possessive.’

The good friend said Dr Reddy ‘admired Narde’s work’ but her boyfriend would always get angry when she suggested how that he could do better.

Dr Reddy alternated between not wanting to tell her friends, family, and colleagues she was right back together with Narde, and not wanting to say they split up.

She felt so awkward about finally splitting up with Narde in early 2018 that she sat with him at last year’s conference in March.

Narde found it even harder to let go, insisting they were ‘meant to be’ and kept trying to get back together.

Dr Reddy alternated between perhaps not wanting to tell her friends, family, and colleagues she was back as well as Narde, rather than wanting to say they broke up

Dr Reddy was last seen at a McDonald’s before her body was found in a suitcase in her car on Tuesday March 5, 2019. Narde died in a car crash the night before

Pictured are Dr Reddy’s last movements before her disappearance. Her ex-boyfriend died near Tamworth (right) on March 4

He shot to popularity on an extended overseas trip, returning in mid-February in 2010 when Dr Reddy confided in her friend that she was worried about him.

On March 1 when she was at the Bungalow 8 nightclub in Darling Harbour following the first day of the conference, she spoke about how exactly hard Narde being there was.

‘Preethi said he was not himself, that there was something off about him,’ they said.

Within 48 hours, Ms Reddy was reported missing after perhaps not returning home and a huge selection of friends and family were desperately looking for her.

Her death, and specially the grisly way she was murdered and the crime concealed, rocked her tight-knit family to its core.

A source close to your family told Daily Mail Australia the ‘studious’ young woman’s father was in anguish wondering about her last moments.

‘He knew she will need to have been frightened and wondered if she suffered. He feels very helpless,’ they said.

Her human anatomy was found stuffed in the suitcase in the boot of her grey Volkswagen Golf (pictured) at Kingsford, in Sydney’s south-east

‘Harsh’, as his friends called him, used his own dentist and received his Australian Dental Council qualification in 2013

Dr Reddy’s sister Nithya (left) said Narde pretended he had perhaps not idea where she was when she spoke with him five times the afternoon after she was dead

‘He admired how she was studious and always wanted to find out more and that he was so proud of her.’

Meanwhile, Ms Reddy’s mother was repeating again and again: ‘My daughter is never coming home, I don’t possess a daughter anymore, I’ve lost my daughter’.

Friends rallied around the family at their house in Penrith, western Sydney, as they struggled to cope with what happened to their daughter.

‘They were looking forward to a wedding but rather she went to a conference rather than came back,’ the source said.

More than a hundred mourners, mostly from Sydney’s Indian community, packed a hall at Pinegrove Memorial Park in Minchinbury, western Sydney, for Dr Reddy’s funeral.

So many mourners attended that dozens had to stand beyond your chapel and listen as there was nowhere near enough room inside.

More than the usual hundred mourners packed a hall at Pinegrove Memorial Park in Minchinbury, western Sydney, for Dr Reddy’s funeral

Preethi Reddy, 32, (pictured) vanished from Sydney’s CBD hours after the Mardi Gras parade

The service, which preceded Dr Reddy’s human anatomy being cremated, was quickly organised after having a post-mortem examination was completed on Friday.

‘Your beautiful smile will be forever etched inside our hearts,’ a friend said after the service.

That evening, a large number of others attended a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Sydney Town Hall, including friends, former classmates, and members of the public.

Well-wishers left bouquets of flowers and messages of remembrance and support for Dr Reddy’s family on the steps beside smiling photos of her.

Her ashes are scattered in three places: the Ganges River in India, in another a river close to her father dad’s hometown of Telangana in India and along the Nepean River in Penrith.

Finally, she’s home again.