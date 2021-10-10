Predicting England’s 2022 World Cup squad | Saturday Social feat Thogden & Specs
Predicting England’s 2022 World Cup squad | Saturday Social feat Thogden & Specs

Smithy and Joe are joined by Thogden and Specs on this week’s Saturday Social. With just over a year until the World Cup 2022, we take a look at who Gareth Southgate could pick in his squad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR