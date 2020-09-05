Pre-pandemic, Kuala Lumpur’s hospitality scene was heating up with new design-forward boutique hotels

Ed note: This story was reported, composed, and modified prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A city of almost 2 million residents, Kuala Lumpur is an oft-visited Southeast Asian capital mainly for its flourishing company scene, the architectural elegance of the Petronas Twin Towers, and the interesting street food experience. But it’s never ever truly been a hotspot for heading snatching hotels till just recently when prominent brand names like Four Seasons have actually calmed down with high-end satellites within city limitations. And even more recent still is the intro of design-heavy homes drawing jetsetting aesthetes to among the city’s under-the-radar hipster districts.

Locally born-and-bred hospitality company Ormond Group simply opened 2 such hotels inChow Kit Located about a mile west of the twin towers, Chow Kit was traditionally a traffic signal district, however it’s now going through a significant improvement that has actually endeared it to cool-hunting modern-dayMalaysians And the unveiling of these hotels– both brought to life by in-demand global style firms– successfully puts the community on the radars of likewise minded international wanderers.

“I think there is a case to be made that the Kuala Lumpur people know has lost its sense of place; it is super structures and malls,” states Ormond Group CEO Gareth Lim …

