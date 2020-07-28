Pre-colonial communities’ history of gender fluidity

Some individuals in Western cultures state that gender is binary and divided into male and female, which gender fluidity is a current phenomenon. But this isn’t the case all over.

In Indian, Native American and Aboriginal cultures gender is more fluid and has actually been for centuries.

The BBC’s Gender and Identity reporter, Megha Mohan, has actually been speaking with youths from these neighborhoods, who are requiring to social networks in brand-new methods, to inform individuals about how gender identity is seen in their culture.

Reporter: Megha Mohan, Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin, BBC Minute