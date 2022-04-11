Aravot.am’s conversation with the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.

– Your Holiness, please inform me what are the problems related to the service of the clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Dadivank? A few days ago with a number of media outlets During the conversation, you reported that you had not been able to contact our ministers for two weeks.

– Everything is normal, thank God, there is a connection, we can also supply food. Everything is fine, the boys are feeling well, as the servicemen say, their moral and psychological condition is good.

– In fact, since May of last year, Azerbaijan has banned Armenian pilgrims from entering Dadivank. Finally, a sound explanation was providedFrom? Is there any change in the situation?

– No, they did not bring any reason. They did not want, they did not do that much. In short, “It’s our territory, that’s what we want»․․․ If all goes well, I may arrange a pilgrimage on Sunday to attend the Easter Mass. Pray that it will work out. Yes, this will be the first visit after the ban. If we manage to go to the big Easter liturgy, to make a pilgrimage, it will be a wonderful event for all of us.

– And in general, what problems do you face in keeping the viability of Dadivank high?

– We do not have a problem as such. The problem is that the “responsible people” of their culture and the “orientalists” claim that Dadivank is a Udi, Afghan church or theirs. The clergyman of the Russian church there is also in such conversations. He asserts his position without knowing the truth. Well, their approach is known, it is not always constructive. On the contrary, they always try to create tension and benefit from it.

– Your Holiness, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan announced in February this year that a special commission has been set up. to remove the so-called “Afghan religious temples” The “false traces left by the Armenians” of the house. Such an order is actually in Azerbaijan as well The leader said openly. What is your assessment of Azerbaijan’s falsification policy?

– Their idea is known – to destroy the documents of the Armenian historical and cultural monuments, in order to show the world that they allegedly allowed the people of Artsakh to live there, but today they do not allow it. In other words, they are depriving us of our historical identity in order to easily solve the problem of deporting the Armenians of Artsakh. The reality is different ․ We live in our land and country, and the monuments, monasteries, churches, are the result of our fathers’ hands, thoughts and prayers.

– The reaction of the international community since the war How satisfied do you think this issue is?

– If we mean serious organizations, they did not raise their voices, except for fleeting, footnote statements. But that seriously, as monuments, as bearers and defenders of historical and cultural values ​​all over the world, they did not touch the table, as after the khachkars of Jugha, so now they did not raise their voices, and so on. Many have taken a conventional position or are more speechless. I think this is the proof that the value system has deviated from its place. I do not think that we should have a wait-and-see attitude towards such structures and make payments from the annual state budget so that they live but do not raise anything.

– If we look at the previous year again, Azerbaijan fires with one hand, ethnically cleanses the Armenians, destroys every Armenian and Christian value, and the other hand goes for the so-called peace. What about the behavior of the enemy?

– I have seen the three wars ․ I can best describe that they went bad. Maybe it is good for them, but we, as a nation with history and culture, are witnessing that in the 21st century they are not approaching civilization, but continue vandalism, savagery. Even after the two wars, if historical and cultural values ​​remained in their territory and they approached them with reservations, today the situation is completely different ․ I do not even know how to describe it, it is a terrible phenomenon. Seeing the cross, they are immediately immersed in hatred, smashing, so this is a formed and serious program for them.

-E:f: At the end, I would like to send your message to the Armenians of Artsakh, who regularly live under the threat and dangers of the Azerbaijani forces.

– Today is Holy Monday, we are in Lent ․ We have called on our people to pray together through our website and Facebook page. The people received it very well. Every evening at 19:00 there is a united prayer in all the churches of Artsakh for the salvation of the Artsakh world and for the sake of its spiritual and physical security, to create security here.

Luiza SUKIASYAN