‘Pray for Lebanon’ – Salah and African stars seek support for victims of Beirut explosion

The capital of Lebanon was rocked by a substantial explosion on Tuesday, harmful structures and workplaces in the Asian nation

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez signed up with other African stars to sympathise with victims of the Beirut blast.

According to reports, the substantial explosion took place at the port location in Lebanese capital with a minimum of 73 individuals eliminated while a minimum of 2,750 were hurt.

Several world leaders have actually responded to the blast in Lebanon, and African gamers have actually taken comparable action to reveal their support to individuals in the nation.