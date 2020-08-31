Pranab Mukherjee: Former India president dies after Covid diagnosis

image copyrightGetty Images image caption Pranab Mukherjee rejected 30 mercy petitions from death row convicts as president

India’s former president Pranab Mukherjee has died, 21 days after confirming that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 84-year-old was in hospital to remove a clot in his brain, when it was discovered he also had Covid-19.

Before serving as president between 2012 and 2017, Mr Mukherjee held several important portfolios during his 51-year political career.

These included the finance, foreign and defence ministries.

His son Abhijit confirmed the the news in a tweet.

Mr Mukherjee also served on the boards of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.