Pranab Mukherjee: Former India president dies after Covid diagnosis

India’s former president Pranab Mukherjee has died, 21 days after confirming that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The 84-year-old was in hospital to remove a clot in his brain, when it was discovered he also had Covid-19.
Before serving as president between 2012 and 2017, Mr Mukherjee held several important portfolios during his 51-year political career.
These included the finance, foreign and defence ministries.
His son Abhijit confirmed the the news in a tweet.
Mr Mukherjee also served on the boards of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Most of his career was with the Congress party which dominated Indian…