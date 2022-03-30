PPP registered inefficient management of state funds | Morning:

The RA State Control Service held a consultation summarizing the work done in the first quarter of 2022, which was chaired by the head of the State Control Service Romanos Petrosyan. The heads of the main professional structural subdivisions made reports, presenting the brief results of the ongoing studies and monitoring.

Accordingly, in the first quarter of 2022, 106 monitoring was carried out, of which 81 are completed and 25 are in progress. Monitoring is currently ongoing in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Economy, State Revenue Committee and other bodies.

In the first quarter of 2022, 12 studies were conducted, 9 of which are ongoing. At the moment, studies are being carried out in the Ministries of Health, Defense, Yerevan Municipality, Haypost CJSC and other bodies, including those who are in favor of the deal.

As a result of the conducted investigations and monitoring, the following violations were mainly registered:

Non-fulfillment of the requirements of the RA Government decisions,

Inefficient management of public funds.

– Inconsistency of the planning and implementation of the procurement process with the Law on Procurement, legal acts regulating that process,

– Quantitative non-compliance of the acquired product, work performed or provided service with the concluded contracts,

Relevant proposals were submitted to the state bodies to eliminate the registered violations and omissions, and the relevant documents on 8 cases were passed to the law enforcement bodies.

Specific instructions were given by the Head of the Service to increase the effectiveness of studies and monitoring carried out by the State Control Service.

The State Control Service of the Republic of Armenia is consistently exercising its powers to identify, exclude inefficient management of state funds, as well as possible violations of the legislation of the Republic of Armenia, ensuring the implementation of the control powers of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

The implementation of the decisions of the Government, as well as the decisions of the Prime Minister, are under daily monitoring of the RA State Control Service.

Additional information on the results of the oversight functions of the State Audit Office will be provided as needed.

