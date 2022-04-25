At present, the State Control Service of the Republic of Armenia carries out control actions in more than fifty controlled objects, in the bodies of the state management system, in their subordinate institutions, as well as in a number of local self-government bodies. At that, about one-third of the control functions are carried out in accordance with the RA Law on the State Control Service within the framework of studies launched on the basis of the RA Prime Minister’s instructions, and two-thirds of the controlled objects are monitored by the Head of the Service.

In particular, the RA State Control Service is currently carrying out control functions: studies, monitoring.

• In Yerevan Municipality,

• In “Ambulance” CJSC of Yerevan Municipality,

• In the RA Ministry of Defense

• In the RA Ministry of Health,

• In the “State Health Agency” of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, in the “National Center for Provision of Medicines” SNCO,

• In “Haypost” CJSC of the RA Ministry of BTA,

• In the “DOSAAF” non-governmental organization of Armenia, etc.

As he said, control functions have been launched.

• The process of “licenses issued for the establishment of industrial hemp production” implemented by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia;

• The effectiveness of the measure “Subsidizing interest rates on agricultural loans” implemented by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia;

• At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, on the effectiveness of the implementation of the “Organization-Implementation” program of the activities of the bodies of the RA Diplomatic Service in foreign countries.

In addition to the ongoing control processes of more than fifty, the Service is also under the daily control of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the implementation of the Government’s instructions, the implementation of the Prime Minister’s instructions to ensure competition in the procurement sector.

Recommendations on the violations and inconsistencies registered so far in the supervised objects have been submitted to the heads of the authorized bodies, the managers of the supervised objects.

In response to numerous media inquiries about non-compliance’s recent violations by the Service, we consider it necessary to inform that a number of studies, monitoring are in the final stages, and additional summary information on possible violations and inconsistencies will be provided.

RA State Control Service