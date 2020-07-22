PPE gowns donated to two hospitals

The gowns were offered to Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center.
DANVILLE, Pa.– There was a generous contribution for health center employees in main Pa.
Service First Credit Union, in Cooper Township, donated 2,000 surgical PPE gowns to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.
Thomas Sokola, Geisinger Chief Administrative Officer, stated the contribution could not come at a much better time.
“Our supply chain is constantly out looking for and purchasing equipment for us and to get service first uh to support us in finding the equipment and then delivering it to us is just a huge, huge benefit,” Sokola stated.
Service First Credit Union donated $11,000 in PPE gowns to the hospitals.
