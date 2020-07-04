Powys mother-of-two tells how her leg ‘blew up like a balloon’ after she was bitten ‘by an adder’

A terrified mother of-two has told how her leg ‘blew up like a balloon’ after she was bitten ‘by an adder’ while cleaning her son’s paddling pool.

Charlotte Brown, 38, was left in agony after the snake emerged from underneath the pool and sank its fangs in to her leg in Berriew, Powys, on Tuesday.

Mrs Brown thought she had been bitten by a horse-fly but within hours her right leg had swollen to almost twice its normal size.

Husband Ricky, 35, rushed her to hospital the following day and medical practioners told her the bite could have caused a potentially fatal blood coagulum.

NHS carer Mrs Brown said: ‘We’ve got one of these simple really big paddling pools. If you’re small you might do a couple of laps in there.

‘My son had it out through the first 1 / 2 of the year. It had gone all green and manky therefore i thought I might clean it.

‘I was scrubbing the pool and escaping any items of dirty water. I did not really notice anything but halfway through the cleaning, I noticed that my leg had quite a lot of blood on it.

British adder: The UK’s only venomous snake The adder may be the only venomous snake indigenous to Britain. They have probably the most highly developed venom injecting mechanism of most snakes, nevertheless they are not aggressive animals. The adder may be the only venomous snake indigenous to Britain Adders will only use venom as a last means of defence, usually if caught or trodden on. No one has died from adder bite in Britain for over 20 years. With medicine, the worst effects are nausea and drowsiness, accompanied by severe swelling and bruising in your community of the bite. Source: Forestry Commission

‘I thought it was a horse-fly, nonetheless it was a lot of blood for that. I continued and did not really think a lot of it.

‘My mother-in-law came back from a walk and just said to put some vinegar on it. It didn’t look right, but I got changed and I went to work.

‘I walked about 10 minutes to get to your house for the individual I look after and put them to bed. It felt as though a jelly was along with my foot. It was swelling up.

‘The pain was quite bad, it felt like a really nasty Chinese burn up. It swelled up really quickly and was past my ankle.’

She added: ‘We have quite extensive training on wounds and swelling so I knew it was not right.’

Mrs Brown, who lives with husband Ricky and their two sons Lewis, 15, and Sam, 11, first called a medical practitioner who initially prescribed her with antibiotics.

She claimed: ‘I couldn’t have the doctors to take me seriously. She said, ”It won’t be venomous, we have no venomous snakes in this country. Carry on with the antibiotics”.

‘I just went along to sleep. My husband then woke me up and said ”We’re going to do something positive about your leg as it gets worse and worse and it is going a funny colour”.’

He rushed her to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shropshire, some 22 miles away, and she was taken in to A&E.

Mrs Brown said: ‘They did regular blood checks and gave me anti-venom however they told me it carried a risk of people going into anaphylactic shock.

‘They also said the bite may cause blood clots which could cause heart attacks so I was very worried. I couldn’t believe I could die from a little snake bite in Wales.

‘I had loads of little blisters and my skin felt so tight. It was like my foot was burning and my calf had blown up like a balloon.’

The NHS worker said a consultant looked at her leg and told her it was a ‘typical reaction to snake venom’.

She said he put her on a drip of anti-venom and she stayed in hospital for just two nights since the swelling transpired.

She added: ‘It was unbelievable. Anti-venom is underused in this country. Because of the high risk of anaphylaxis.

‘I do not blame the snake, it is not their fault. It was probably cooling in some shade underneath my pool.

‘He probably lives in the field right alongside us, which can be quite a good habitat right behind our garden. It was absolutely an adder as the anti-venom got to work straight away.’