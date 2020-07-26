PowerXL Air Fryer Pro, Crisp, Cook, Rotisserie, Dehydrate; 7-in-1 Cooking Features; Deluxe Air Frying Accessories; 3 Recipe Books (6 Qt, Black)



The PowerXL Air Fryer Pro boasts 1700 watts of Turbo-Cyclonic Power. The super-heated air heats up to 400 degrees. It also has 8 preset buttons to cook your favorite foods and a cool-to-the-touch easy-grip handle. The best part is that you don’t have to wait around for the unit to heat up. There’s no lengthy preheating process to use the Power Air Fryer Oven. Also, the non-stick air cooker accessories are dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. The secret to the Power Air Fryer XL is Rapid Air Technology. This small air fryer surrounds your food with Turbo Cyclonic Air instead of oil. Your meals are cooked in a whirlwind of superheated air, not oil or lard. That means that any of your favorite fast foods can be made with fewer calories without sacrificing taste. You still get the crispy fried taste and texture you love with little to no oil, no trans fats, and no greasy mess! In this air pot set, you’ll receive the Power Air Fryer Oven, 10 stainless skewers for perfect kebabs, a rotating mesh basket that’s ideal for fries, a rotating rotisserie spit, 3 air flow racks, an oil drip tray, and 3 recipe books to get you started!

RAPID AIR TECHNOLOGY: Rapid Air Technology enables the PowerXL Air Fryer to surround your food with a whirlwind of turbo cyclonic air to deliver a healthier version of the same food with the crispy fried taste and texture you love in just minutes.

7-IN-1 MULTI-COOKER: Super-heated turbo cyclonic air surrounds your food with crisp 360° air circulation to replace deep fryers, rotisserie, dehydrators, convection oven, oven toasters, and pizza grills. This 1700-watt air fryer oven will even fit a 4-pound chicken!

COOK WITH LESS OIL: The Power Air FryerXL delivers 70% fewer calories from fat than deep-fried food. The PowerXL AirFryer Pro is a multi-cooker that gives you all of the crispy, juicy, delicious, and healthier benefits of oil-free air frying.

8 ONE-TOUCH PRESET BUTTONS: 8 Digital Pre-Set Programs with easy one-touch digital control let you roast, air fry, bake, steam, sauté, and grill. Featuring a digital timer with automatic shut off as well as a manual time and temperature programming option.