PowerXL Air Fryer Grill 8 in 1 Roast, Bake, Rotisserie, Electric Indoor Grill (Deluxe 8 Piece Accessory Pack)

PowerXL Air Fryer Grill with Deluxe Accessories by PowerXL, the #1 best selling brand of air fryers in the United States* grills your favorite BBQ meals indoors with the juicy outdoor BBQ taste and char-grilled flavor. Now you can enjoy your favorite steaks, ribs, and chicken with delicious grill marks in any weather – any day of the year. There’s no propane or charcoal required. This grill’s multi-cooking capabilities give you a variety of other cooking options: air fry, roast, broil, bake, and so much more. 7x more superheated air flow gives your BBQ meals a super tender inside and your air fried meals a crispier outside than ever before. You can even grill and air fry at the same time. Everyone’s favorite juicy grilled steaks and crispy golden French fries that cook all at once in the same appliance. Use one of the 8 cooking pre-sets to do so much more like rotisserie chicken, air fry mozzarella sticks, bake a homemade pizza, or even dessert. Replaces 8 different kitchen appliances: hot air fryer, toaster oven, traditional oven, grill, roaster, pizza oven, rotisserie, reheat. High density grill plate with up to 450° even heating combined with 7x more superheated air gives you char grilled results indoors without the smotke. Sear your steaks like they do in restaurants and at expensive outdoor barbecues. The inside is tender, juicy, and evenly cooked while the outside gets that perfect BBQ char and beautiful grill marks. Accessory set gives you endless options for cooking. Incudes: nonstick grill pan, stainless steel mesh fry basket, stainless steel cooking rack, rotisserie spit, egg / muffin pan, nonstick griddle, recipe book. As Seen on TV. *Source: NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service

450° nonstick grill pan gives you authentic char grill marks & flavor on your favorite barbecue meals. Grill virtually smokeless right on your countertop every day of the year. Cook straight from frozen right out of the freezer.

Crispier air frying up to 40% faster vs. a conventional oven. Superheated cyclonic air circulates at extra high speed around all sides of food for tender, even cooking inside and extra golden crisping outside. Less or no oil required up to 70% fewer calories from fat.

Cook an entire 10 lb chicken, grill six huge burgers, rotisserie kebabs, bake desserts, and more. Choose from 8 intuitive pre-sets that cook to perfect doneness without guessing games: grill, air fry / grill, air fry, broil, pizza/bake, toast / bagel, rotisserie, reheat or program your own time and temperature.

Dishwasher safe parts. Easy to clean nonstick grill and griddle pans, stainless steel cooking rack, mesh fry basket, and egg / muffin pan.