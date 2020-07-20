PowerXL Air Fryer Grill 8 in 1 Roast, Bake, Rotisserie, Electric Indoor Grill (6 Piece Accessory Pack)



PowerXL Air Fryer Grill with Accessories – by PowerXL, the #1 best selling brand of air fryers in the United States* grills your favorite BBQ meals indoors with the juicy outdoor BBQ taste and char-grilled flavor. Now you can enjoy your favorite steaks, ribs, and chicken with delicious grill marks in any weather – any day of the year. There’s no propane or charcoal required. This grill’s multi-cooking capabilities give you a variety of other cooking options: air fry, roast, broil, bake, and so much more. 7x more superheated air flow gives your BBQ meals a super tender inside and your air fried meals a crispier outside than ever before. You can even grill and air fry at the same time. Everyone’s favorite juicy grilled steaks and crispy golden French fries that cook all at once in the same appliance. Use one of the 8 cooking pre-sets to do so much more like rotisserie chicken, air fry mozzarella sticks, bake a homemade pizza, or even dessert. Replaces 8 different kitchen appliances: hot air fryer, toaster oven, traditional oven, grill, roaster, pizza oven, rotisserie, reheat. High density grill plate with up to 450° even heating combined with 7x more superheated air gives you char grilled results indoors without the smoke. Sear your steaks like they do in restaurants and at expensive outdoor barbecues. The inside is tender, juicy, and evenly cooked while the outside gets that perfect BBQ char and beautiful grill marks. Accessory set gives you endless options for cooking. Incudes: Nonstick grill plate, stainless steel mesh fry basket, stainless steel roasting rack, rotisserie spit, recipe book. As Seen on TV. *Source: NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service

PowerXL Air Fryer Grill from the #1 best selling brand of air fryers in the United States*. Multi cooking indoor grill and air fryer with family size capacity for 6 huge burgers or a 10 lb. chicken. Includes nonstick grill pan, stainless steel mesh fry basket, baking Pan, stainless steel roasting rack, rotisserie spit, drip tray with recipe book.

Create delicious char grilled meals indoors with the same outdoor grill marks and juicy flavor – virtually smokeless. 450° high density grill pan with high speed superheated air circulation around all sides of your food for the most tender, fall-off-the-bone inside, and an extra crispy outside.

8-in-1 versatility with intuitive cooking presets eliminate guessing games: Grill, air fry, rotisserie, bake / pizza, broil, sear, toast, reheat, or use the grill / air fry function to grill steaks and air fry French fries at the same time for an entire meal or cook from frozen right out of the freezer without thawing.

Air fry extra golden crisp and 70% fewer calories from fat using less or no oil vs. traditional deep fryer meals. Air Fryer cooks 40% faster vs. a traditional oven.

Dishwasher safe parts. Easy to clean nonstick grill plate, stainless steel cooking rack, and mesh fry basket mean there’s no soaking or scrubbing required.