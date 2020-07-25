PowerPro Sport 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones – 50 Hours, HD Stereo Earbuds – Powerbeats Pro Style TWS Totally Wireless Ear Buds IPX7 Waterproof in-Ear Buds with Best Mic for iPhone, Running, Gym, Exercise



TBI Power Pro are stylish cordless Bluetooth headphones that share your passion for freedom and music. They are designed as compact, lightweight and functional as possible to accompany the owner throughout the day. Enjoy your favorite music without limits.

Each earphone is equipped with a microphone that eliminates background static. In addition to this, special technology helps to suppress ambient noise while maintaining the clarity of the transmitted voice. Therefore, the interlocutor will hear you as if you are talking face to face. Even in noisy environments.

Be truly mobile and take advantage of 50 hours of music wherever you are. Keeping and charging your sport Bluetooth headphones is easy. The small case that comes with them allows you to not depend on stationary power supplies and reliably protects your headphones when you are not using them. It provides over 50 hours of total backup power.

Just 1 hour of charging via USB or 2 hours via charging box are enough for 10 hours of music playback. The case is made of durable ABS plastic, resistant to scratches. The material is warm to the touch, which eliminates the appearance of unpleasant sensations during use.

Keep track of the charge of the case with the convenient charge indicator. Charging is turned on automatically when the wireless Bluetooth headphones are placed in the charging case. At the same time, disconnection from the device occurs, which significantly reduces power consumption.

Bluetooth headphones with charging case use the latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless standard. It features low power consumption, extended range up to 100 ft and greater signal stability.

In-ear Bluetooth headphones are designed for your active lifestyle and provide unstoppable movement with music in any weather. IPX7 waterproof standard and internal hydrophobic nano-coating provide a double layer of water protection. You can use them during intense training or in rainy weather without fear of breakage, because neither a drop of rain nor a drop of sweat threatens this model.

Each earpiece exactly matches the curves of the human ear, which ensures a secure and comfortable fit even while sleeping.

Choose between three pairs of eartips with small, medium and large size. The structure and angle of the sound guide that fits into the ear canal are so precisely calibrated that headphones do not cause fatigue even after several hours of listening to music.

A soft silicone earhook serves for a more stable position, so that lightweight Bluetooth headphones headphones always stay in place. Wireless design makes the headphones absolutely tangle-free.

Bluetooth headphones have a stereo music listening mode and create the effect of full presence. During manufacture, the sound is carefully calibrated to ensure its purity. It is also worth noting the perfect bass and a wide range of low frequencies: you will literally feel the music.

The headphone construction and specially designed driver with a diameter of 11 mm are optimized for more accurate reproduction of sound. Advanced speakers provide rich bass, high quality and fidelity sound transmission at all frequency ranges.

The sound production system has been calibrated many times by sound engineers. It makes the sound at mid frequencies deeper and more powerful so that each song sounds in a new way.

