PowerLocus Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Stereo Foldable Headphones, Wired Headsets with Built-in Microphone for iPhone, Samsung, LG, iPad (Orange)

Wireless & Wired mode available

The Headphones can be used both wireless via Bluetooth and wired mode with the package supplied 3.5mm aux cable.

Do not worry that you have not charged them, even with 0% battery, you can continue listening to your music.

Handsfree calls, Micro SD/TF , FM Radio

The Headphones have specially built-in microphone which make them very convenient to use as Hands-Free Calls! Clear calls thankfully to the noise cancelling CVC technology and button to accept and decline calls.

The heapdhones are compatible with all smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Enjoy MP3 with micro SD card compatibility or listen to your favorite FM radio stations with #P1 headphones!

Important NOTE : Pair with your TV,Nintendo Switch, you would need additional Bluetooth Transmitter!

Soft protein foam earmuffs

The Bluetooth headphones of PowerLocus provide long lasting comfort even after long hours of wearing. We have equipped our over-ear headphones with super soft high quality protein foam earmuffs.

Design for All – ALL Ages and Unisex

Extendable sides design which allows both adults and children to enjoy the exact size of the headphones they need.

They are foldable as well, so together with the carrying pouch in the package, you have the best companion for your trips – daily and long ones!

Worldwide Top Ranked & Officially Bluetooth Authorized Headphones.

We, from PowerLocus, know that the sound is the most important thing for our headphones. We are proud to say that our Over-Ear Headphones model meets the value/quality ratio – 100%.

Top Ranked in many worldwide marketplaces, you will enjoy great bass and extended treble, thankfully to the great built in speaker and chipset.

We believe that the simplicity in every product hides magic behind using it! We designed PowerLocus with finesse which you will adore every time you have the product your ears.

Yes, our batteries endure longer than the others and we will not let you down during the busy days

More about our technical specifications:



Audio drivers: 40mm

Microphone : CVC 6.0 Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0+EDR

Wireless Range :10M/33ft without any obstacles

Music Playback Time: 15 hours

Talk Time: 15 hours

Charging Time: 2.5hours

Charging Port: Micro USB Type

Weight: 165g/0,36lb

Get yourself a private concert when you wear them! Our upgraded 40mm speakers would deliver Hi-Fi stereo to any genre! Feel their unique sound qualities, so they will become your choice number 1.

Portable Over-Ear Headphones – Great choice for the office hours & sports!

Quality that will last for YEARS!



Our package includes:



1. PowerLocus Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

2. Micro USB Charging cable

3. Audio cable for Wired mode

4. Premium Looking Pouch

5. User manual

6. International PowerLocus owner’s card

[Free Protective Carrying Bag Gift!] PORTABLE and FOLDABLE DESIGN: Ergonomic and convenient for wearing over the ear design. Equipped with super soft protein foam artificial leather earmuffs, you can wear them for hours. The wireless bluetooth headphones are foldable and with stretchable sides to fit perfectly both adults and children. Great choice for over-ear headphones for your every day and holiday travels. Bluetooth headphones over-ear with Space saving and portable design.

AMAZING SOUND QUALITY: Hi-Fi stereo wireless headphones over ear which have specially developed software that aims to deliver the music from your playlists on a whole new level! Deep Bass in combination with Dynamic Power Sound, results in Superior Audio Quality, even in the lowest volume levels! Wireless headphones equipped with 40mm audio speakers adaptive to the music genre you are listenning. Just with a click, you can enjoy quality audio from bluetooth, 3.5mm aux, FM radio and Micro SD/TF.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Pair them with 1 click – P1 bluetooth headphones over-ear are compatible with all Bluetooth and 3.5mm plug cable enabled devices! The headphone works great with iOS, Android and Windows devices – iPhone X ,Samsung S9, Note9, Amazon Fire etc. Bluetooth headphones with microphone, so you can accept easily incoming calls with a single press. Hands-free technology gives you better phone calls experience. With great wireless connectivity you can pair 2 devices simultaniously!

GREAT COMFORT FOR ALL AGES: Wireless and wired headphones that can be used by all ages – Unisex Kids, Teens and Adults. They are perfect for travel, sport, gym, office hours and every day use! Built from high quality, nice to touch and super endurable materials, we assure you that PowerLocus bluetooth over ear headphones are going to last for a very long period of time!

24/7 SUPPORT & 24-Month WARRANTY: Try our bluetooth headphone over-ear with 45 Days Money Back! If you are not satisfied with our quality, we will accept them back and refund you! To show you that we do believe in our quality standards, we provide you with 24 Month full warranty service!