PowerLocus Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones, Wireless Stereo Foldable Headphones Wireless and Wired Headsets with Built-in Mic, Micro SD/TF, FM for iPhone/Samsung/iPad/PC (Black/Red)

GREAT COMFORT FOR ALL AGES: The over-ear headphones are foldable and stretchable, so they can fit perfectly almost any size head. PowerLocus are always are ready to impress with elegance and convenience, bringing more joy during the everyday use! PowerLocus is #1 Choice for Travel, Sport and Every day use by Unisex Kids, Teens and Adults.

CONNECT QUICKLY via Bluetooth 5.0: We made the bluetooth over ear headphones super easy to use. Just slide the on/off button and the headphones will be in ready to pair mode. The Wireless Headphones are compatible with all Bluetooth or 3.5mm plug cable enabled devices! You can also receive calls and have hands-free communication through the special noise reduction technology microphone. Compatible with all iPhone X, 8 Plus, Samsung S9, S8, iPad, iPod, Huawei, Nexus, Amazon Fire Tablet

QUALITY MADE DESIGN: PowerLocus is built from materials which are extremely nice to touch and provides the model premium outlook. The super soft memory-protein foam leather earmuffs and headband will contribute to optimum comfort even if you wear them for long time. Use them everywhere, together with the Protective Premium Case – great way to carry them without having scratches on them for long term.

Wireless and Wired FLEXIBLE HEADPHONES: They are rechargable, but After 15 hours of playtime, you can switch to wired mode and enjoy your music NON-STOP. By choosing PowerLocus, You are covered with 24 Months PowerLocus warranty and 100% Customer satisfaction – 24/7 Customer Support.