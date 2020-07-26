Powerful Playstation 2 Repair Guide: A guide through the playstation 2 repair process



Did you know that there is a 95% chance that you could have your Playstation 2 problem solved today? Most Playstation 2 problems are easy to fix if you know how, and that is exactly what the Powerful Playstation 2 Repair Guide will do for you. The Playstation 2 has a series of very common problems that are faced by thousands all over the world. Repair costs can range anywhere from $60 – $120 and it can take weeks to get your console back from a repair shop. The Powerful Playstation 2 Repair Guide will walk you through the repair process step by step. Many of the most common problems can be resolved by anyone using this book and common tools. Even better, these repairs can be done within a range of a few minutes to a few hours. Either way, you will be back to playing your PS2 games again in no time.Some of the common problems covered are console is completely dead, disc read errors, blue bottom disc don’t work, cd tray won’t open, or you hear grinding noises. Each problem is covered in detail and there are tons of pictures to go with it. It’s just like having a trained technician looking over your shoulder.If your problem cannot be resolved without the aid of a repair shop the Powerful Playstation 2 Repair Guide will walk you through your options at that point. You may be surprised at what they are!



