Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 12 Hours Of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant Earbuds – Defiant Black-Red

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $199.95 - $79.99
(as of Jul 17,2020 10:37:13 UTC – Details)



Compatible with iOS and Android devices.
Connectivity Technology: Apple’s W1 Chip and Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom
Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts
With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training.
Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability while in the gym or running

Post Views: 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR