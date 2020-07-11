Powerball reveals the exact newsagent where the $80million winning ticket was bought

Powerball has revealed the newsagency where the $80million winning ticket was bought to help unearth the identity of the mystery winner.

The hunt continues to find the lucky player who was the only Division One winner -which means they take home the entire prize.

This makes them Australia’s third biggest lottery winner.

Officials unveiled the winning ticket in Thursday night’s Powerball was bought from Dromana Authorised Newsagency in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

The winner did not register a Tatts Card with The Lott, meaning officials don’t have any way of contacting them.

The Lott spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said there are many reasoned explanations why the winner may not came forward yet.

‘Previous winners have told us that despite hearing of a massive win, they simply did not think it could occur to them, so that they didn’t check always their ticket,’ she said.

‘Other winners have explained that they thought they purchased it at a different outlet or right into a separate draw, while others had forgotten entirely they had purchased one at all.

Ms Spencer urged individuals to always check their tickets, even though they don’t think they have won.

‘There are 80 reasons why you need to.’

The winner has six months to claim their massive cash prize from Tatts.

Dromana Authorised Newsagency owner Paul Fancett said the win had broken his outlet’s dry spell of major prize winners.

‘We’ve sold a few division one winning entries in the past, but this has been a few years since we’ve had a win,’ Mr Fancett said.

‘We’ve never had a win as huge as this! Our previous largest win was $1million, and this certainly blows that out of the water.’

Mr Fancett plans to celebrate the news the winning ticket was bought at his store.

‘We are absolutely thrilled for our customer. We hope they check always their ticket soon and realise they’ve won,’ he said.

The winning numbers in Thursday’s draw were 33, 2, 32, 31, 28, 21 and 26 and the Powerball number was 12.

The soon to be multi-millionaire will become the largest ever prize winner in Victoria.

The Lott believes one in four Australian adults purchased a ticket for the chance to win one of the seven biggest cash hauls in the competition’s 24-year history.

The possibility of scoring a division one prize is one in 134,490,400 plus one in 44 to win anything in the draw.

Earlier this year a guy in Port Macquarie on NSW’s north coast took home the grand prize of $80million.

Last year, 14 Powerball division one winners across the country took home significantly more than $541million in prize money.