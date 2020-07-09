Powerball $80 million winning numbers are revealed  

One fortunate Australian might be the nation’s latest multimillionaire after Powerball’s mammoth draw on Thursday night time.

The winning numbers for the $80million jackpot have been 33, 2, 32, 31, 28, 21, 26 and the Powerball was 12.

The $80million draw is barely the seventh time within the Powerball 24-year historical past {that a} jackpot of this dimension has been up for grabs.

No one has taken dwelling the division one prize through the previous 5 attracts.

There have been 19 Powerball division two winning entries that have been only one quantity off winning the life-changing division one prize.

An anticipated one-in-four adults could have an entry within the large Powerball draw.

‘We’re standing by able to crown our sixth Powerball division one winner of 2020,’ The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart stated.

‘So far in 2020, 5 Powerball division one winners throughout Australia have gained greater than $189.9 million in prize cash.

‘Of these Powerball division one wins, three have landed in Queensland, with one every in New South Wales and Victoria.

‘Who is aware of the place our subsequent Powerball division one win will land. Will the winning mild proceed to shine on the Sunshine State or will it go elsewhere?’

