POWERADD Musicfly II Bluetooth Speakers, 36W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker IPX7 Waterproof/Enhanced Bass/ 24H Playtime/Built-in Mic for iPhone, Samsung and More (Blue)



Price: $33.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 10:46:46 UTC – Details)

Product Description

POWERADD Portable IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker-Impressive Loud Volume, Crisp, Energetic Sound



Impressive Loud Volume, Crisp, Energetic Sound

With built-in 2 X 13W drivers and 2 X 5W passive subwoofers, enjoy crisp, energetic sound with impressive loud volume. Up to 24(Max) hours playtime provide by the built-in high-capacity rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you can keep your music playing all day long. You can even charge your tablet/phone with the charging port.

Indoor/Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Features IPX7 waterproof rating and highly durable rubust ABS material, which enables the speaker to work greatly outdoors as it’s remarkably resistant to dust, dirt, water splashes, sand, shock, or drop. The speaker can play dynamic stereo sound with loud volume on the beach, in the desert, by the pool and so on. Perfectly designed for outdoor/indoor use:beach,seaside,camping, car driving, fishing, swimming pool,shower,back yard, home, ect.

Note: Playtime will vary due to different sound volumes and audio content.

Bluetooth 4.2 Technology

Upgrade to bluetooth rating V4.2, connect more quickly, connection distance up to 10 meter away

Bluetooth and AUX connection both are available.

Your Emergency Power Bank

Built-in USB output port. This is a very thoughtful idea for you to charger your smartphone, tablet or other USB charging device.

Small Size But Powerful Sound

With small size: 6.81 x 2.64 x 1.92 inches, weight:2.3 Ib, Our bluetooth speaker built in 4 speakers drivers and 2 passive subwoofers, which can bring you very loud, powerful and crisp clear sound.

Waterproof

IPX7 waterproof rating, which can allowed you to enjoy music on beach side, pool side, no worry about it quiting working.

Shockproof

This Bluetooth speakers buit wih very durable material，which allow you or your kids to drop fom 1 meter above ground.

Sand-proof

Very durable to use: beach,seaside,camping, car driving, fishing,poolside,shower,back yard, home, ect.

IPX7 waterproof/shockproof/sand proof – musicfly II provides fully waterproof Design of High degree of IPX7 TO protect speaker(immersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes underwater), and shockproof, dust proof, rainproof, snow proof, mud proof, Great for pool, shower, Beach, travel, camping and etc.

Louder volume and longer playtime – with built-in high capacity rechargeable lithium-ion battery, musicfly II wireless Bluetooth speakers could provide up to 24 hours playtime to ensure your all day happiness with your favorite music.

Bluetooth 4.2 technology – Easy to pair with Bluetooth-enabled devices in seconds, including tablets, smartphones, PCs and laptops. Hands-free calling with built-in mic, also non-Bluetooth devices can be connected via 3.5mm Audio cable.

What you get – POWERADD musicfly Bluetooth speaker, Micro USB cable, Audio cable, welcome card, user Manual. And POWERADD provides worry-free 24-month warranty and 24H friendly customer service to ensure your 100% satisfaction.