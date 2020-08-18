PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch – Purple



Price: sc -

Game cube style controllers are widely considered the preferred way to play super smash Bros. Ultimate. Pull off precise attacks using octagonal gated sticks, larger a button, and nostalgic muscle memory on this officially licensed blue-tooth wireless controller for Nintendo switch. The original game Cube design has been improved with larger shoulder buttons and d-pad, plus added left shoulder and system buttons for compatibility across all Nintendo switch games. Enjoy up to 30 hours of game-play with two new AA alkaline batteries (other variables affect play-time). can be used when Nintendo switch is docked or undocked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo NFC.



Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Classic Game Cube design plus larger d pad and added left shoulder button; Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED

Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay; Official LICENSED product with 2 year limited warranty