PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – GameCube Style: Silver – Nintendo Switch

GameCube style controllers are widely considered the preferred way to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Pull off precise attacks using octagonal gated sticks, larger A button, and nostalgic muscle memory on this officially licensed Bluetooth wireless controller for Nintendo Switch. The original GameCube design has been improved with larger shoulder buttons and D-pad, plus added left shoulder and system buttons for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with two new AA alkaline batteries. Can be used when Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, or Amiibo NFC Other variables affect play-time

Motion controls and system buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Player indicator and low battery warning LED

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official licensed product with two-year limited warranty – register at PowerA.com