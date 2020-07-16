PowerA Spectra Enhanced Illuminated Wired Controller for Xbox One, X and Xbox One S – Xbox One



Spectra has all the great features of our popular enhanced wired Controller for Xbox One plus the addition of vibrant LED edge lighting in seven colors and 3-way trigger Locks. This Officially Licensed Xbox Controller features two mappable advanced gaming Buttons on back, dual rumble motors, and 3.5mm stereo headset jack to enhance your gaming experience. Of course, you’ll also find all the basics such as precision-tuned analog sticks, plus-shaped d-pad, and standard button/bumper/trigger layout. On the back of the controller, you’ll find a 3-way Switch for left and right trigger to reduce trigger pull length along with a single button to change LED color, auto-cycle colors, or turn LEDs off. Finally, our 2-year limited warranty reinforces our commitment to quality ensuring you can trust POWER A products to perform.

Dual rumble motors and 3.5mm stereo headset jack

Precision tuned analog thumb sticks with anti-friction rings

Detachable 9.8ft (3M) braided USB cable with snap-lock and inline release.

Official Licensed by Xbox Product with 2-year limited warranty – register at PowerA.Com