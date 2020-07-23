PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Sobble



Price: $49.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 16:49:43 UTC – Details)



Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller. Built for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller features motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries or add your own rechargeable batteries.

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Ergonomic design with standard button layout

Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning