PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Teal Frost



Price: $49.99 - $42.99

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially licensed PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller based on the nostalgic N64 funtastic series. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless controller features a translucent teal design, motion controls, mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect play-time) or add your own rechargeable batteries.

Features motion controls and mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

Teal translucent color based on N64 funtastic series: Ice

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official licensed product with 2 year limited warranty