PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Princess Zelda



Price: $49.99 - $46.22

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially licensed PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless controller features a white Princess Zelda design, motion controls, Advanced Gaming Buttons, blue metallic D-pad and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect play-time) or add your own rechargeable batteries.

White Princess Zelda design with blue metallic D pad

LEDs for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

2 year limited warranty