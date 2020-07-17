PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pokemon Graffiti – Nintendo Switch



Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller featuring Pikachu Graffiti design. Built for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller includes motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect playtime) or add your own rechargeable batteries. Can be used when Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo NFC. Not for use with Joy-Con only games.

Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International – two-year warranty – register at PowerA.Com