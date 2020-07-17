PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Black



Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a Pro with this Officially Licensed Power enhanced wireless Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller features matte Black design with red accents, motion controls, standard layout, and metallic d-pad. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect play-time). Set up check for system update Nintendo system update version 6.0.1 or later is required for use of power wireless controllers. Connect your Nintendo switch to the internet. Typically, system updates will be downloaded automatically when connected online. Select ‘system settings’ from home menu, then scroll down to ‘system’ to see system update version and automatically check for system update.

Features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons and ergonomic design with standard button layout

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty