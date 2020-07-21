PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One – Minecraft Grass Block



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 04:32:00 UTC – Details)



The POWER A enhanced wired Controller for Xbox One is built with our latest ergonomics and works on Xbox series x. This Officially Licensed Xbox Controller features two mappable advanced gaming Buttons on back, dual rumble motors, and 3.5mm stereo headset jack to enhance your gaming experience. Of course, you’ll also find all the basics such as precision-tuned analog sticks, plus-shaped d-pad, and standard button/bumper/trigger layout. Getting all these features at nearly half the price of wireless Controllers makes POWER A enhanced controllers a no-brainer. Finally, our two-year limited warranty reinforces our commitment to quality ensuring you can trust POWER A products to perform.

Advanced gaming Buttons

New familiar form factor

Dual rumble motors

3.5mm stereo headset jack