Power Trip Singer Riley Gale Dead At 34

This is just far, far too young…(*34*)

Riley Gale, lead singer of thrash metal band Power Trip, passed away this week at the tragically early age of 34. In a sad statement released to Twitter on Tuesday, the band confirmed the news, writing:(*34*)

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night. Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”(*34*)

The statement was signed, “Riley’s Loving Family.”(*34*)

Related: YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dead At 19(*34*)

For those who don’t know Power Trip, they were formed over a decade ago in North Texas by Riley when he was just 22. They were fueled by his political stance against the rich and powerful oppressing the poor and helpless. As he said in a 2018 interview in Revolver:(*34*)