Power Trip lead singer Riley Gale dead at 34

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” the declaration stated. “Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.”

The declaration explained how Power Trip’s fans “meant so much” to Gale and asked to continue to share memories of him “no matter how small.”

The household requested contributions to Dallas Hope Charities in lieu of flowers which funeral service and visitation plans are “pending.” No cause of death was supplied.

Power Trip was formed in Dallas back in 2008, and the 4 other members are Blake Ibanez, Chris Ulsh, Nick (*34 *) and Chris Whetzel.

Rapper Ice-T, who simply worked together on a tune with Gale called “Point the Finger,” responded to the awful news on social networks. “I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how… I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh,” he stated.

The punk band Code Orange likewise paid homage online.

