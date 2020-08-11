Power Supply ADP-240AR 5 Pin for PS4 Sony Playstation 4 CUH-1001A – 500GB, 5 Prongs

Price: $45.99
★FITMENT – This Power Supply Unit with 5 pin connection works for PS4 CUH-1001A systems, ADP-240AR model, replaces part # 1-474-542-11.
★FEATURES – High-quality cost effective replacement which was made of highest grade lamination materials and constructed of higher grade of electronic components.
★AC INPUT – 100V-240V 2.5A 50/60Hz DC.
★HARD DRIVE – 500GB
★YOU WILL GET – 1 x Power Supply Unit For SONY PS4 CUH-1001A