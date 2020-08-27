Power saving system in Armenian village ‘saves money’ for community budget – Armenian News

The following is a press release by Viva-MTS:

It is already several months the energy saving system is introduced in Shnogh, a village in Lori region. Before that, part of the village was lit with expensive, non-durable lights of poor quality. To reduce unjustified expenses and have a full-scale lighting system in the settlement, Viva-MTS and The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets came to help install a LED lighting system operating on new technologies, which have already brought the desired effect; the settlement has already recorded savings of budgetary means.

“Before the system was introduced, we made some calculation. A monthly fee for street lights was around AMD 80-85 thousand. But this was not the only expense, as previous lights had a low quality and we often used to fix them; add all that costs and the monthly expenses will be even higher. Now all that is left behind. It’s evident for us that the new system is efficient. The maximum fee we had during these months was AMD 51 thousand. So we save around AMD 30-35 thousand per month,” said the head of Shnogh administration, Davit Ghumashyan.

According to the initial plan a 1.4 km long section of road had to be illuminated in Shnogh. Due to the willingness of the community to invest, the 1.7 km-long central…