Power Rankings: 2020 Wyndham Championship

Golf Channel’s free-to-play game is back for another year, and the 2020 season has officially resumed.

Located in the NBC Sports Predictor app, Golf Pick ‘Em gives fans a chance to win cash and prizes by predicting how some of the top PGA Tour stars will fare against each other on a weekly basis. The focus will be on choosing between a series of seven head-to-head matchups as well as selecting an overall tournament champion and winning score.

Players can compete for weekly cash prizes, with a $50,000 jackpot available each week for any players who earn a perfect score. But there will also be at least $1,000 awarded each week in cash and prizes, even if there is no player with a perfect score. So be sure to download the NBC Sports Predictor app and make your free selections each week!

The contest continues this week with the Wyndham Championship and will run through the rescheduled Masters in November. Here’s a look at some of the players to keep an eye on when making your Pick ‘Em selections as the PGA Tour wraps up the 2019-20 regular season:

1. Webb Simpson: A deserving favorite on one of his favorite courses. Simpson earned his first Tour victory here in 2011, subsequently named a child after the title sponsor, and hasn’t slowed his affinity for the layout. He’s finished…