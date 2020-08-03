Power ranking AFC head coaches from worst to best

The AFC has a few of the NFL’s best coaches.

The AFC may be deemed a bit top-heavy by some, as groups like the Chiefs and Ravens have actually separated from the remainder of the pack, however seeing this conference as a two-horse race is doing an injustice to a few of the exceptional coaches that live in this half of the NFL.

The AFC has some future Hall of Famers, however they likewise have some coaches who require a strong season in 2020, as they run the risk of possibly losing their task if they have another season of bad outcomes. With that stated, it’s time to different the legends from the future planners.

Power ranking the best coaches in the AFC from worst to best.

16 Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Stefanski will end up being a head coach for the very first time in 2020, as he invested the 2019 season as the offending organizer on a much-improved Minnesota Vikings group. Stefanski was generated to both keep Nick Chubb’s status as one of the league’s leading backs alive and attempt to get Baker Mayfield back on track after he fell back under Freddie Kitchens.

Ultimately, Stefanski’s success in Cleveland will be figured out by how well Mayfield carries out under his …