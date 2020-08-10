Power Five leaders met Sunday to discuss viability of 2020 college football season, talks continue Monday

Watch Now:

Fall CFB Season Won't Be Played, According To Two Power Five

( 8: 49).

Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday to discuss the viability of playing the 2020 college football season this fall amidst the coronavirus pandemic, numerous sources inform CBSSports The commissioners will reunite Monday early morning. The recognition from the highest-ranking athletic voices in the conferences is that playing college football or any sports this fall is not likely.

ESPN first reported what was considered an “emergency” conference, pointing out a number of sources. However, the Sunday conference was formerly set up and not unintended, sources inform CBS Sports.

“It’s an ongoing conversation we’ve been having for weeks,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby informed CBS Sports on Sunday night. “We talk almost every day. I’m not aware decisions have been made.”

He included: “You don’t want to believe everything you read. It was a regularly scheduled call. We talked about a whole bunch of different things. All of us would be less than honest if we wouldn’t acknowledge that the trend lines are troubling and the last two weeks or three weeks have not been positive.”

CBS Sports reported Saturday that 2 Power Five athletic directors considered the cancellation of fall sports and the 2020 college football season an ‘unavoidable’ conclusion of talks within their particular …