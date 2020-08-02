Power couple Danielle Kang, Maverick McNealy each in contention

Danielle Kang and Maverick McNealy like to compare notes after their rounds.

The LPGA and PGA Tour pros, among golf’s power couples, have a lot to speak about today.

Kang is connected for the lead at the Drive On Championship and McNealy is in contention at the BarracudaChampionship When Kang ended up Saturday in Toledo, Ohio, McNealy was still bidding to see if he might likewise take the lead in his occasion, with the Barracuda Championship in California.

Danielle Kang had an eventful back 9, and by day’s end was simply thankful to have a share of the lead at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

“It’s pretty cool, huh?,” Kang stated after installing a 1-over 73 to move into a tie with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Celine Boutier at 5-under general. “Hopefully, he plays well today, and it’ll be a really exciting Sunday for us.”

When Kang won the Buick Shanghai in 2015, she credited McNealy with assisting relax her in a long-distance mobile phone chat prior to the last round.

