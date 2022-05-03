“The government belongs to the people and in this square, we decide to close the square, which we open, the people are the government,” ARF Dashnaktsutyun representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan said at the rally in France Square, summing up the results of today’s Resistance movement rally. He said that the dignified citizens of the regions responded to their call and closed the roads

“Do you remember, I said, this struggle will become nationwide, we will make it nationwide. We are in that process, it has little left. “More than 250 citizens were detained during our demonstrations in Yerevan. At the moment, they are free and have joined the movement.” “An unprecedented thing happened, the boys who became disabled as a result of the 44-day war closed the streets in Yerevan,” Saghatelyan said.

He stated, “During the regional demonstrations, several mobs in civilian uniform, led by the government, attacked our citizens, the police forces are no longer enough. Nicole, as always, relied on the mob. Nicole, your situation is already difficult, do not file new criminal cases, do not complicate your situation, do not resort to new illegalities. ”

Then he offered those who gathered in the square to march so that, in his words, they could see where the end of the march was ․ “If they can, let them arrest. This struggle is unstoppable, this is the position and point of view of the Armenian people. “Armenia will not be Turkified, Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan.”

At the moment, the march is moving along the Moscow-Abovyan-Republic Square-Amiryan “route”.

Nelli BABAYAN