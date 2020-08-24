Power Air Fryer XL 3.4 QT Deluxe Red Air Fryer



Price: $122.84

(as of Aug 24,2020 11:57:10 UTC – Details)



Presenting the revolutionary way of cooking delicious, gourmet, healthy and hassle-free food in the 21st century!

Enjoy a Healthier Alternative to Daily Cooking.

The Rapid Hot Air Technology enables the Power AirFryer to surround food with a whirlwind of turbo cyclonic air to deliver a healthier version of the same food with great crispy fried taste & texture you love.

Feel like a professional chef in the kitchen.

With the 6 in 1 Power Air Fryer XL you can:

1. Air Fry food without deep frying

2. Grill juicy steaks and fish

3, Bake delicious pizza or desert

4. Saute onions and peppers

5. Roast juicy whole chicken

6. Steam vegetables or seafood to perfection!

Boost your cooking with more productivity in the kitchen – hassle-free! Better looking and tasting food – every time!

In the 3.4 QT Air Fryer XL Deluxe you also get a Baking insert, Pizza Pan and Cooking Tongs.

Features-

– Non-Stick Coating Surface for an easy clean-up

– 7 Preset Programs with easy one-touch digital control

– ECO-FRIENDLY MATERIALS-100% PFOS, PTFE and PFOA-free

– Super Heated Air heats up to 400°

– 1500 Watts of Turbo-Cyclonic Power

– Manual Time and Temperature programming option

– Cool to the touch easy grip handle

– Dishwasher Safe

Enjoy your favorite fried foods without any of the added fat, giving you up to 80% less calories than traditional frying. Make cooking a real pleasure and satisfaction while saving time and effort.

Mouthwatering, gourmet-style cooking with minimum effort – at your fingertips!

So… Why wait?

WHAT IS THE SECRET: Rapid Air Technology enables The Power AirFryers to surround your food with a whirlwind of turbo cyclonic air to deliver a much healthier version of the same food with great crispy fried taste & texture you love in just minutes. Super easy to use kitchen appliance. Healthy, fun, and fast.

FEATURES: 3.4 Quart Easy Load Basket with Non Stick Coating; 7 Preset Programs with easy one-touch digital control let you Roast, Air Fry, Bake, Steam, Saute and Grill; Digital Timer with automatic Shut Off; Manual Time and Temperature programming option; 1500 Watts of Turbo-Cyclonic Power; Super Heated Air heats up to 400 degrees Cool to the touch easy grip handle.

OUR MISSION: With the Power AirFryer XL we can let our customers enjoy their favorite fried foods without any of the added fat, giving you up to 80% less calories than traditional frying. We want to make cooking a real pleasure and satisfaction for you and help to save a lot of time and efforts.

EFFORTLESS COOKING: Our Power Air-Fryer comes in handy in preparing amazing meals from your cookbook, and frying a variety of dishes, such as: French fries, chicken, steak, roasts, fish tacos and sticks, waffle fries, pies, pudding and donuts. Whether you are single, a couple or a large family, our air fryer is your best bet. Make yourself feel like a professional chef in your kitchen with our digital airfryer that can easily replace baking pans, deep fryers, a grill pan, convection toaster oven or any one of your kitchen appliances.

ACCESSORY KIT: The Air Fryer XL Deluxe includes a Baking insert, Pizza Pan and Cooking Tongs. All Air Fryer XL accessories are Dishwasher safe and easy to clean up. Uses no or less oil for healthier cooking