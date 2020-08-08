Power Adapter, Video Doorbell Power Supply for The Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Video Doorbell 2 & Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Power Supply, Adapter, Battery Charger



Sikoimate Power Supply Adapter for Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Ring Video Doorbell 2

Have you ever imagine that you can charge your Ring Doorbell with one tool? And you don’t need to buy another supply while you want to update your Ring to advanced version.

Specification:

Inner size: 5.8 x 4.6 cm

Box size: 7 x 8 x 5 cm

Input: 120V AC 60Hz 0.2A

Output: 16V AC 800mA

Cable length: 300 cm ( 118 inch)

Compatible with:

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Zmodo Smart Greet Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Package includes

1 x Instruction

1 x Adapter

1 x 118 inch long cable (300 cm)

ONE FOR ALL RING DOORBELLS – One design to fit all versions of Ring Doorbell & Zmodo Smart Greet Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, this is the one designed for you and your doorbell.This Ring transformer is compatible with the Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Don’t worry if you want to update your Ring, let go the hassle of charging your battery by directly connecting the Ring Doorbell and the Power adapter.

UNIVERSAL DESIGN & SIMPLE SETUP – Universal design for all versions for your Ring doorbell, Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Assemble along the wall from your outlet to the doorbell without the existing doorbell or wiring. Easy installation and be able to set up in minutes

SAFE & SOUND – SIKOIMATE Ring Doorbell power supply is certificated . Its ultimate goal is to get fairly safe products for the market, and to contribute to personal health and property safety. With an AC output of 18V/500mA, a perfect tool to meet your needs

RAPID & CONVENIENT – A quick fix to the problem of “Low batter” which means your Ring doorbell can work for you any time you’d like, with no uninterrupted operation and viewing influence, that’s what we want it do for you, and that’s to say you don’t need to remove your doorbell in order to charge up the battery.

SIKOIMATE MONEY SAVING RING ACCESSORIES – We have a gift for both regular customer and new customers. Get discount while purchasing Ring Video Doorbell Pro angle and this adapter. Sikiomate try best to make 100%satisfaction of customers:1. Response within 10 hours 2. High quality material 3. Accept advice for the goods .Best quality to ensure customers have a wonderful experience when they are shopping